Call to ban public dances by postpubescent girls slammed

GEORGE TOWN: Penang DAP Women’s Wing publicity secretary Connie Tan has voiced its opposition towards a proposal by a Terengganu representative to only allow prepubescent primary school girls to perform at public dance events.

This follows a suggestion by Ladang state representative Zuraida Md Noor on Nov 19 to only allow girls who have not reached puberty to perform in public.

“Previously, we allowed young girls in primary schools to perform dances and similar activities in public.

“This means only prepubescent children would be permitted to perform as an improvement to the guidelines, ensuring our state remains under the blessings of Allah,” said Zuraida during a state legislative assembly sitting at Wisma Darul Iman.

She suggested the move to improve the enforcement of the guidelines on entertainment, cultural performances, tourism and sports in Terengganu.

Tan, who is also Seri Delima state assemblyman, said the proposal infringes on women’s rights and challenges the values of diversity and social progress.

“Calling for such a move is regressive and backwards. We cannot accept extreme efforts to curtail the development of women.”

She cited Article 8(2) of the Federal Constitution, which prohibits discrimination based on race, colour, religion or gender.

“The proposal contradicts the Constitution as it violates women’s rights and constitutes gender discrimination,” she said on Facebook.

She argued that women should be given equal opportunities to perform, showcase their talents and pursue their dreams.

“We cannot allow women to be sidelined simply because of their gender or age, nor can we accept policies that claim to protect but are, in reality, oppressive.”

Tan added that such proposals strip women of their freedom to create and participate in public spaces, reinforce gender stereotypes and restrict women’s roles in society.

She said women’s claim to equality

cannot be denied as it is a fundamental

human right.

Currently, only girls in primary schools are allowed to perform dances and other performances in public but Zuraida is pushing for more stringent measures to exclude primary school girls who have reached puberty from performances.

“This would enable more abuse towards girls,” said Tan when contacted by theSun.

She also voiced concerns over the implementation of checking for signs

of puberty.

“If teachers are tasked with finding out whether girls have reached puberty and are allowed to conduct period spot checks, would that not be a gross violation of privacy?”

Related incidents include Terengganu’s ban on female gymnasts and on women singers performing at temples.

Tan urged the Terengganu government to abandon such regressive proposals and take proactive steps to support women development.