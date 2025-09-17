Cameron Highlands farmer seeks donations for children’s RM10,000 monthly medical costs

IPOH: A 71-year-old vegetable farmer from Cameron Highlands has appealed for public donations to support his two seriously ill children.

Law Sang requires approximately RM10,000 monthly to cover medical treatments for both his daughter and son.

His 40-year-old daughter faces mental health challenges alongside stage four breast cancer.

His 32-year-old son continues suffering from brain and neck injuries sustained in a road accident two years ago.

Law must additionally pay RM2,600 every two months for ambulance transportation to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital.

He earns only about RM4,000 monthly from cultivating vegetables on his 0.8-hectare plot.

This income falls significantly short of covering his family’s substantial medical expenses.

Perak Barisan Nasional Complaints and Service Centre chief Mohd Rawi Abdullah confirmed assistance availability for potential donors.

Those wishing to contribute may contact Mohd Rawi Abdullah directly at 019-5168338 for further information. – Bernama