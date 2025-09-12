Cameron Highlands farms must adopt ESG practices for exports, says Sultan

KUANTAN: Farm operators, especially in Cameron Highlands, must prioritise Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices to ensure their produce continues to be accepted in international markets.

Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, said failure to comply with ESG principles could result in local agricultural produce being rejected abroad.

“I wish to emphasise that farms in Cameron Highlands must change their agricultural practices as the world is becoming increasingly advanced, and ESG aspects need to be incorporated. Without adherence to ESG principles, the produce may not be marketable internationally.

“From time to time, produce from Cameron Highlands has been barred from export, especially to Singapore and other countries. This is a matter of concern,” His Royal Highness said in a post on the official Facebook page of the Kesultanan Pahang today.

The Sultan also stressed that the government, agricultural experts and farmers must devise new approaches to improve farming methods and practices in the highland area.

“We need to look at this issue seriously and in detail. Engagement and discussions are necessary to strengthen agricultural practices and methods in Cameron Highlands.

“This is my advice, and I hope it is taken seriously. This is no laughing matter as it concerns the future and the geographical conditions in Cameron Highlands,” he stated. - Bernama