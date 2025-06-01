Cameron Highlands road reopened after landslide at Kampung Raja

KUANTAN: The road affected by a landslide on Jalan Besar Kampung Raja in Cameron Highlands has been reopened to all vehicles at noon today after clean-up efforts were completed and the route was deemed safe.

District Police Chief, Supt Azri Ramli confirmed that the landslide at around 2.00 am had blocked the main road with fallen debris and trees.

“Clean-up operations have been completed, authorities are continuing to monitor the site,” he said when Bernama contacted him.

Local news reports indicate no casualties or property damage occurred due to the landslide.

In a related event, 11 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates were safely transported via a four-wheel-drive vehicle by the Civil Defence Department (APM) to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kampung Raja at 7.30 am this morning to sit for their papers.