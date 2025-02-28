Car plunges into ravine: Student killed

KOTA TINGGI: A form six student was killed after losing control of the car she was driving, causing the car to skid and plunge into a ravine at Kilometer 32 Jalan Lok Heng - Mawai here, yesterday.

Kota Tinggi District Police Chief Supt Yusof Othman said the 19-year-old victim, identified as Nur Adnin Sabtu, died at the scene due to severe head injuries. She was pronounced dead by a medical team at the scene.

He said the police were informed about the crash involving the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tun Habab student at about 6.50 pm.

The accident is believed to have occurred when the girl, who was driving a red Proton Saga lost control of the wheel, causing the car to skid and fall into a 25-deep ravine, he said in a statement last night.

He said the body was sent to the forensic unit of Kota Tinggi Hospital for a post-mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.