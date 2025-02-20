DUNGUN: The Magistrate’s Court here today ordered the case of a female driver who was charged with killing three Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Dungun students in a tragic accident to be transferred to the Kuala Terengganu High Court for trial.

Magistrate Nur Amirah Fatihah Osman made the decision after allowing the application of deputy public prosecutor Nur Azhani Azman to transfer the case of Norizan Ismail, 50, who is facing three charges of murder.

“Today, the court allowed the prosecution’s application for these three cases to be transferred to the High Court. The prosecution is applying for the cases to be transferred for trial,“ said Nur Azhani at the re-mention of the case today.

On Oct 15, 2024, the mother of three was charged with causing the deaths of Muhammad Akmal Md Tukirin, 25; Ku Adib Aizad Ku Azmi, 20; and Khairil Jamaludin, 20; at Jalan Pantai in front of UiTM Dungun at 7.35 pm, Oct 9 last year.

The woman, represented by lawyer Norhabibah Norulalzahar, was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which, if convicted, can be sentenced to death or imprisonment for not less than 30 years and not more than 40 years, and if not sentenced to death, must also be sentenced to not less than 12 strokes of the cane.

On Jan 14, the court confirmed that Norizan was fit to stand trial based on a psychiatric examination report obtained from the Permai Hospital in Johor.

In the incident, the woman driving a sports utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into two motorcycles carrying four UiTM students who were on their way back to campus after participating in recreational activities and dinner.

In addition to the three deaths, the rear-end collision also injured another victim, Muhammad Ammar Danish Mohd Ridhuan, who was then 20 years old.