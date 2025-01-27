KUCHING: A total of 45,313 women in Sarawak have undergone Human Papillomavirus (HPV) DNA screening to detect cervical cancer from 2019 to 2024.

Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that of this number, 3,037 HPV positive cases were recorded.

She added that overall, the number of cervical cancer cases in Malaysia has shown a decline.

“According to the National Cancer Report, the incidence of cervical cancer has dropped from third to sixth place among female cancers between 2017 and 2021 and cervical cancer is the only cancer among women that has shown a decline,“ she said in her speech at the National Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2025 programme here today.

Nancy noted that cervical cancer is a preventable disease, and early detection is a crucial step in saving lives.

She added that this year, the ministry will intensify efforts by offering free HPV DNA screening to women aged between 30 and 65 at 50 Nur Sejahtera Clinics across Malaysia.

“This is a great opportunity for all eligible women to take proactive steps in maintaining their health. This small step could save lives.

“Don’t wait for symptoms to appear; early detection is key to preventing greater risks in the future,“ she said.