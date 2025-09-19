Check MyKad chip function for targeted petrol subsidy, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has urged the public to check their MyKads and ensure the chip is functioning well.

According to him, the targeted subsidy for RON95 petrol can only be enjoyed when the MyKad is used for identity verification during refuelling.

“If the chip is damaged or unreadable, do not worry. You may visit any National Registration Department (JPN) office or counter nationwide.

“Insya-Allah, the repair will be completed on the same day. It is easy and fast! Do not wait until the last minute. Carry out an early check so that you and your friends can benefit from this special petrol subsidy,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He also said that the price of RON95 petrol is expected to drop to RM1.99 per litre by the end of the month, following the implementation of the targeted subsidy.

“Alhamdulillah, the Prime Minister will keep his promise to the people of Malaysia. Insya-Allah, the price of RON95 petrol will be reduced to RM1.99 per litre by the end of this month.

“Although it takes some time, he stands by his word. A man of his word, every promise made will be fulfilled for the benefit of the people of Malaysia,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution further stressed that the MADANI government remained committed to assisting the people, safeguarding the welfare of all groups, and developing the country’s economy with full integrity and responsibility.

Earlier, the media reported that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had reiterated his assurance that RON95 petrol prices would be reduced to RM1.99 per litre by the end of the month, thereby fulfilling the MADANI government’s pledge to ease the people’s burden. -Bernama