Child traumatised after school van crash in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: A young student from SJKT Ladang Tebrau is experiencing severe trauma and nightmares after being involved in a school van accident at Bandar Dato Onn. The incident left several children injured, with one requiring stitches for facial wounds.

M. Kartthiyani, 47, revealed that her 11-year-old daughter, S. Tanalechumy, sustained bruises on her legs, arms, and jaw. Though physically recovering, the child remains emotionally shaken. “She had nightmares last night and called out her friend’s name in her sleep,“ Kartthiyani shared. The mother expressed gratitude that her daughter escaped with minor injuries, despite the severity of the crash.

The van, carrying 23 students, collided under circumstances still under investigation. Kartthiyani, a factory worker, holds no resentment toward the driver, who also suffered injuries. “I tried calling her to check on her condition, but she hasn’t answered yet. I don’t blame her—no one wants this to happen,“ she said.

Another parent, M. Gunaseelan, 37, described his son Tharshvin’s injuries, which required stitches on his forehead, nose, and mouth. The boy struggled to eat and drink due to internal mouth wounds. Gunaseelan’s younger daughter, Yoagalakshmi, 6, escaped unharmed.

State officials, including Johor Education Committee chairman Aznan Tamin and Unity Committee chairman K. Raven Kumar, visited the affected families to offer support. Four students and the driver sustained injuries, with two children and the driver still receiving treatment at Sultan Ismail Hospital.