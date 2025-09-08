China commends PM Anwar’s constructive role in SCO Summit 2025

BEIJING: China has officially commended Malaysia’s significant participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit held recently in Tianjin.

Ambassador Fan Xianrong, responsible for SCO international coordination, specifically praised Malaysia’s role as both ASEAN Chair and summit guest participant.

The ambassador expressed particular satisfaction with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s attendance and contributions during the high-profile international gathering.

“Your prime minister has delivered a constructive speech giving positive attention to SCO during the summit,“ Ambassador Fan stated regarding Malaysia’s engagement.

When questioned about potential SCO-ASEAN cooperation enhancement, the ambassador confirmed the organisation’s openness to collaborating with friendly bodies recognising the Shanghai Spirit.

Regarding possible ASEAN membership expansion within SCO, Ambassador Fan clarified that specific admission procedures must be followed by any aspiring nation.

Laos recently became the latest dialogue partner during the Tianjin summit, joining Cambodia and Myanmar as the third ASEAN country with this status.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation originally formed in 2001 with six founding members including China and Russia.

The organisation has since expanded to include India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus among its membership roster.

SCO currently maintains two observer countries alongside its fifteen dialogue partners across the international community.

The organisation’s core philosophy centres on the Shanghai Spirit emphasizing mutual trust and mutual benefit among member states.

This guiding principle also prioritises equality, consultation and respect for diverse civilisations while pursuing common development objectives.

As a major force in Eurasian affairs, SCO covers sixty percent of the Eurasian landmass with significant global population representation.

Member states collectively represent almost fifty percent of the world’s total population across the vast Eurasian region.

The organisation serves as a crucial platform facilitating dialogue and cooperation between major powers including China and Russia.

This diplomatic framework enables ongoing discussions and collaborative initiatives among participating nations. – Bernama