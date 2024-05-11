China girl found dead in house fire in Miri

MIRI: A 13-year-old girl of Chinese nationality was found dead in a fire which damaged 70 per cent of a single-storey semi-detached house in Jalan Grand Park, here early today.

A spokesperson for the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) Operations Centre in Sarawak said the charred remains of the girl, identified as Yuan Ruohan, after inspecting the house.

The body has been handed over to the police for further action, he said.

He said 12 firemen in two machines from the Lopeng and Miri fire and rescue stations were mobilised to the scene after receiving a distress call at 3.16 am and they managed to control the fire about two hours later.