‘Christmas house’ attracts visitors from near and far

BUTTERWORTH: It is that time of the year again when Christians around the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, with one family in Teluk Air Tawar here taking the celebration to another level by decorating their house in a dazzling festive display, capturing the amazement of visitors far and wide.

The twinkling lights, Santa Claus figures, snowmen and Christmas garden are the brainchild of Christe Samasundram, 47, who recently moved into the newly renovated house with her husband and teenage son.

“This is the first Christmas in our new house and we wanted to make it grand to celebrate the occasion. We have been collecting unique decorations over the years from our trips abroad and family gifts, so it was exciting to bring it all together.”

She said the inspiration for the elaborate decorations came from their travels to Europe during the Christmas season, where vibrant displays left a lasting impression.

She also said she and her husband conceptualised, designed and set up the intricate lighting arrangements.

“It is a labour of love and something we look forward to every year, although there were some challenges this year, with the rain disrupting the outdoor lighting work. Nonetheless, the final result made it all worthwhile.”

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed as visitors from neighbouring areas and even Singapore have flocked to their house to admire the display and take pictures.

“We have received many positive comments. It is heartwarming to hear how much joy it has brought them.”

While the decorations do not follow a specific theme, she emphasised the importance of creating a festive atmosphere that resonates with everyone.

“We wanted the decorations to feel real and bring joy, especially for the children. The Santa Claus figures are a big hit with them.”

The family has opened their garden for visitors to enjoy the decorations up close, ensuring the experience is shared with as many people as possible.

“For us, Christmas is about spreading happiness among our friends and family. It is a time for togetherness and harmony.”

The family plans to keep the decorations on display throughout the holiday season,

with plans to reuse many items for future celebrations.

“This might become an annual tradition, depending on how things go next year.”

Meanwhile, the Selangor and Federal Territory Eurasian Association (Saftea) held an event to preserve the cultural traditions of the Christmas season.

Its president Datuk Sheila De Costa said this year, it held its annual Christmas Cheer event at a local hotel, featuring traditional food, carolling and dancing to bring the Eurasian community together.

She said while Saftea events foster joy and unity, the community faces challenges such as declining numbers and the absence of a centralised gathering space in Kuala Lumpur.

“We do not have a place where Eurasians can congregate and feel like they belong. We are working on securing approvals to build a community centre, which would serve as a home for our members.”

She said this Christmas, inclusivity is at the heart of Saftea’s mission.

“Our members come from diverse racial and religious backgrounds, but they join Saftea because of the warmth and camaraderie in our community.

“It is essential to raise awareness on the contributions of the Eurasian community to Malaysia’s heritage, ensuring we are not forgotten.”

She said for Eurasians, Christmas is more than a festive holiday. It is a spiritual and cultural season.

“Christmas begins with Advent on Dec 1 and lasts until the Feast of the Three Kings on Jan 6. Although the holiday has become commercialised, for us, it is about faith, family and traditions.”