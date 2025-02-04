CIMB, Etiqa to assist Putra Heights fire incident victims

KUALA LUMPUR: CIMB and Etiqa have come forward to assist the victims impacted by the fire incident in Putra Heights, Selangor, on Tuesday through various relief assistance plans.

CIMB Bank Bhd and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd have simplified the process for getting aid so that customers only need to provide their basic information to apply for the relief assistance plan.

Furthermore, late charges and fees for impacted customers will be waived, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd said in a statement today.

“Small and medium enterprise (SME) customers who are impacted by the fire and may require additional cashflow assistance on top of the payment relief can also apply for additional working capital to support the business needs.

“Charges would be waived for credit/debit card replacements, statement requests or replacements of damaged passbooks and bankers’ cheques too,” it said.

CIMB will also work closely with its insurance partners to expedite the processing of insurance claims.

To apply for assistance, it said individual customers can call CIMB’s contact centre at (03)6204-7788.

“SME customers who are impacted by the fire and may require assistance can visit www.cimb.com.my/frap while non-SMEs and corporate customers may also contact their CIMB relationship manager to discuss assistance options,” it said.

Yesterday, Maybank’s insurance and takaful arm, Etiqa, announced it would cover all eligible motor, personal accident, retail fire, homeowners and householders insurance customers affected by the Putra Heights fire incident.

In a statement, Etiqa said it will waive the police report requirement to ease claims processing.

Customers may submit their claims via the Etiqa Special Hotline - Putra Heights Explosion Claims at 011-16306646 (WhatsApp) or (03)2692-8188.