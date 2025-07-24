Civil servants urged to enhance service quality after govt aid

PUTRAJAYA: The Public Service director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz has called on civil servants to demonstrate greater dedication and diligence in their duties following the government’s recent assistance measures.

He emphasised that the initiatives, including cash aid and an extra public holiday, reflect the government’s commitment to public welfare amid economic challenges.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan described the aid as a manifestation of the ‘rukun ihsan’ principle, highlighting the government’s compassionate approach.

“What was announced by the Prime Minister yesterday is something eagerly awaited by everyone, whether civil servants or the public,“ he said.

He expressed gratitude on behalf of civil servants, acknowledging the Prime Minister’s efforts to alleviate financial burdens. The additional holiday on September 15, he noted, will allow civil servants to spend time with families and foster unity.

“This is something new, as Malaysia Day has only been celebrated on Sept 16,“ he added.

The director-general urged continued support for government policies, stressing the need for civil servants to remain aligned with leadership directives.

“We must always uphold and implement government policies to ensure effective service delivery,“ he said. - Bernama