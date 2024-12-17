Cleaner fined RM80,000 for distributing pornographic videos

ALOR SETAR: A cleaner was fined RM80,000 by the Sessions Court here today after he pleaded guilty to four charges related to the distribution and sale of pornographic videos depicting group sex (swinger) activities between January and February this year.

Kamarulnazri Desa @ Yahaya, 45, made the plea after the charges were read out before Judge Mazdi Abdul Hamid.

Operating under the handle @Ayie_Noryn2016 on the X application, Kamarulnazri was accused of creating and transmitting pornographic videos on Jan 26 and Feb 4, 2023, with the intention of causing annoyance.

The charges were framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), and punishable under Section 233(3) of the same law.

He was also charged with using the same handle, @Ayie_Noryn2016, on the X application, to distribute pornographic video clips via the Telegram application for commercial purposes on Feb 8 and 17.

He was charged with committing the offence under Section 233(2)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), and punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same law.

He faced a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to a year or both, for each charge.

All the clips were viewed at the Kubang Pasu district police headquarters in Jitra on Feb 20, from 11.10 to 11.30 am.

The prosecution was conducted by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) deputy public prosecutor Faten Hadni Khairuddin, while the accused was unrepresented.

It is understood that the accused was unable to pay the fine and will instead serve the default sentence of two years’ imprisonment.