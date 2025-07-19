Coalition proposes for NGOs to bail out stray animals for free

PETALING JAYA: The Coalition of Animal NGOs in Malaysia calls for authorities to allow NGOs to bail out stray animals at no cost to boost saved animals and cut down on euthanasia rates.

“These fees are inconsistent and financially burdensome, ranging from hundreds to thousands of ringgit per dog.

“The bail-out process should be smooth and easy, allowing NGOs to quickly rescue animals without unnecessary delays or complications,” it said in a statement.

The coalition suggested that the government cover these costs, noting that the high and inconsistent bail-out fees imposed by local councils on NGOs were financially crippling and costing lives.

It made the call through its secretariat Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia (SAFM), stressing that NGOs should be allowed to bail out dogs from local council pounds for free, nationwide.

This would allow them to focus on their core mission including rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming stray animals without being held back by financial constraints.

In response to some netizens who have suggested, ‘take back the dogs home’, SAFM emphasised that while they are willing to save animal lives, the burden cannot fall solely on NGOs and shelters.

“It is a shared responsibility between the government, NGOs, and shelters. The government must take its fair share of responsibility in supporting animal welfare efforts, especially when it comes to financial backing and creating policies that enable NGOs to perform their roles effectively.

“We are already helping the government reduce the stray population in a humane manner, but we need government support to ensure that these efforts are sustainable and have a lasting impact.”

It also proposed that NGOs be given a minimum of 14 days to secure shelter or permanent homes for rescued animals, giving each one a fair chance at treatment, rehabilitation, and adoption.

SAFM wants the government to walk the talk on stray animal management by genuinely embracing new solutions, instead of dismissing them without trial. The coalition acknowledged the government’s openness to receiving proposals but criticised what it described as a recurring reluctance by authorities to implement or even test innovative ideas.