Coconut milk traders warned against dilution for profit

SEREMBAN: Coconut milk traders have been warned not to take advantage of the upcoming Aidilfitri celebrations by mixing freshly extracted coconut milk with other substances solely to increase profits.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Dr Fuziah Salleh, said that during the festive season, demand for fresh coconut milk would inevitably rise, especially as it is now a controlled item.

“Currently, we do not have a mechanism to measure how much water is mixed with coconut milk, unlike imported and local rice mixtures, which can be quantified.

“So it is indeed difficult to determine. However, if such incidents do occur, consumers can report them to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), and we will conduct an investigation,“ she said.

She told this to reporters during a ground visit on the implementation of the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) for Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2025, which was also attended by Negeri Sembilan KPDN director, Muhammad Zahir Mazlan, at a supermarket here today.

The SHMMP for Aidilfitri 2025, covering 26 items, will be implemented for 15 days from March 24 to April 7.

Fuziah said that KPDN is carrying out the Op Pantau operation throughout Ramadan until Aidilfitri and that . a special system known as Aduan Suri allows consumers to report traders who take advantage of the festive season.

She also reminded traders not to sell coconut milk-based food, including lemang and pulut, at excessively high prices that would burden consumers, as the maximum price of coconut milk has been set at RM17.50 per kilogramme in Peninsular Malaysia.

“If traders claim that the high price of lemang is due to an increase in coconut milk prices, they are committing an offence related to profiteering and can be prosecuted.

“Although lemang prices vary depending on size and location, traders should sell them at reasonable prices. KPDN does not regulate lemang prices, but we will monitor the situation. Prices should be reasonable,“ she said.

She added that KPDN enforcement officers across the country have been assigned to conduct monitoring and enforcement at strategic locations such as public markets, farmers’ markets, and shopping centres selling festive essentials.