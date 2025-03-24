KUALA LUMPUR: A committee will be formed to gather data on temples facing land and administrative issues across all states and propose solutions in accordance with laws and regulations, said Deputy Minister of National Unity Senator K. Saraswathy.

In a statement today, she said this is one of the resolutions made during the Hindu Temples Conference held in November last year, organised by the Ministry of National Unity, which has recently been informed to the Cabinet.

“The resolution stipulates the formation of a committee through Malaysian Hindu Sangam (MHS) involving all stakeholders to collect data on temples that face land and administrative issues in all states.

“(The committee also to) find solutions to those issues under the laws and regulations to avoid incidents that could harm public order and create tension among the community,” she said.

Saraswathy said the ‘Empowering Hindu Places of Worship as Community Centres’ conference on Nov 30 last year, gathered more than 700 temple representatives and Hindu Religious Associations around the country.

A total of 12 resolutions were initially passed during the conference, which were later refined to eight.

She said the final outcome of the conference, which served as a platform to raise their concerns and issues faced by Hindu Temples, was presented to the Cabinet on March 12.

“The government has taken various steps, including temple relocation programmes and legalisation efforts, but disputes continue, especially when demolitions occur.

“Every time a temple’s land issue arises, it inevitably affects the sensitivity of the Hindus and tends to create tension among the multi-racial communities,” she said.

She said to address the issue and to protect the sentiments and sensitivities of the Hindus in the country, the resolution was carefully crafted and passed to create a practical solution and to avoid any issues escalating to the level of controversy that disrupts the social harmony.