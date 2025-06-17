SANDAKAN: The Communications Ministry is ready to assist a group of women in Pulau Berhala here to become e-entrepreneurs, leveraging their handmade sewing products and the island’s strong internet connectivity.

Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching said the women had acquired sewing skills through classes held at the Kampung Pulau Berhala Women’s Community Centre, an initiative by Sandakan Member of Parliament Vivian Wong Shir Yee.

“It is time to create opportunities for these women to venture into e-commerce. With the island’s reliable 4G coverage, they can market their products not only locally but also abroad if there is demand.

“If this initiative takes off, I can invite platforms like Shopee, Lazada or TikTok Shop to hold training sessions here to help the women learn how to sell their products online,” she told reporters after visiting the community centre with Vivian today.

Teo said the handcrafted products made by the Bajau women, including pillows, hair ribbons and traditional Bajau attire, had strong commercial potential.

Meanwhile, Vivian said the two-year effort to establish the community centre had paid off, with local women showing keen interest in the sewing activities offered there.

“We want Pulau Berhala women to become financially independent. Besides sewing classes, we plan to introduce lessons in cooking, traditional pastry making and batik painting. We have already identified instructors willing to teach,” she said.

Housewife Rina Rameo Abdullah, 51, said the centre had greatly benefited her by helping her develop sewing skills and earn income while spending her time productively.

“I sew traditional Bajau attire known as ‘Sablai’. In the early morning, I sell kuih, and after that, I come to the centre to sew clothes that are worn during festive occasions,” she said.

Rina also welcomed the government’s readiness to help promote their handmade products.

During her visit to Pulau Berhala, Teo also presented 50 food baskets sponsored by YTL Corporation Berhad to local residents.