KUANTAN: A company administrator lost RM137,000 of his savings after falling victim to a fraudulent investment scheme promising high returns in November last year.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 32-year-old man was lured into a cryptocurrency investment by the suspect on Nov 28, who instructed him to download an app called RASTHRV.

“The victim was instructed to transfer RM87,000 from his bank account to the Luno app, and then to the RASTHRV app between Nov 28 and Jan 15.

“On Jan 15, the victim was asked to pay a deposit of RM50,000 to withdraw a profit of approximately RM100,000. He became suspicious that it was a scam when the promised returns didn’t materialise. He had invested his savings,” he said.

Yahaya cautioned the public to be wary of investment schemes that promise fast, high returns and urged them to verify with the Royal Malaysian Police and Bank Negara Malaysia before committing to such investments to avoid falling victim to scams.