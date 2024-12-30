Company director charged with CBT involving over RM195,000

KUALA LUMPUR: A director of a company specialising in durian-based products pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today to a charge of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving his company’s funds, totalling RM195,401, two years ago.

Datuk John Lee Siew Neng, 59, a director of Musang Durian Frozen Food (M) Sdn Bhd, was accused of dishonestly withdrawing RM195,401 in company funds from its premises in Taman Perindustrian Kip, Sentul, between Feb 24 and Aug 25, 2022.

The charge is framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to 20 years in prison, whipping, and a fine, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Raihanah Abd Razak did not offer any bail, as this is a non-bailable offence. However, if the court were to grant bail, the prosecution proposed a sum of RM30,000 in one surety, along with additional conditions requiring the accused to surrender his passport to the court until the disposal of the case.

The accused’s lawyer, Aida Jaafar Mad Ariff, appealed for a lower bail, citing her client’s family responsibilities and the unstable nature of his business.

Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali set bail at RM15,000 in one surety, in line with the prosecution’s additional conditions. The court also set Feb 17 for mention.