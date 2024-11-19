Construction of centralised labour quarters have to comply with guidelines - Chow

GEORGE TOWN: Construction of centralised labour quarters (CLQ) for foreign workers is subject to guidelines compliance by the party applying for the project, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the issue of foreign workers placement has been a local issue for a long time and in fact it is often raised when the workers are placed everywhere such as housing parks, flats and apartments to the point of causing disruption and social impact on the surrounding residents.

“Employers or workers’ agents should be responsible but they choose the easy way by placing these workers in flats and in housing estates.

“Therefore we set guidelines for private parties interested in setting up these (CLQ) projects as a convenience for employers, but they are subject to compliance,“ he said at a press conference in Komtar today.

Chow said the state government is aware of the objections by residents in Juru regarding the construction of CLQ near their residential area but insisted that the project has not yet been approved and is still at the social impact assessment (SIA) stage where residents can voice their views and objections.

Chow said several CLQ projects have been approved and are under construction while some have even been completed, especially in Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) and Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) Districts where there is a concentration of factories around the area.

“The purpose of the CLQ is for these people to be placed in a settlement that is more suitable with all the facilities in the area, thus addressing the issue of disruption to the local population,“ he said.

Yesterday the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) said that it has not received any application from the developer regarding the proposed construction of a foreign worker dormitory project on lots 10333, 10334 and 10335 Mukim 12 in Juru, Bukit Mertajam near here which the residents objected to.

The media previously reported that more than 200 Juru residents gathered here to request the Penang State Government to cancel the construction of two foreign worker quarters projects in the Juru area.

Juru Construction of Foreigners’ Hostel Protest Committee chairman, Wahid Othman reportedly said that various factors contributed to the residents’ concerns such their residential area being overwhelmed with foreigners.