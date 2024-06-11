Construction worker held for possessing homemade rifle, bullets in Arau

KANGAR: Police have arrested a construction worker for allegedly possessing a homemade rifle along with bullets in a rubber plantation hut located at Jalan Kubang Perun, Kampung Kubang Perun, near Arau, last night.

Arau district police chief Supt Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi, said that the 41-year-old man was apprehended by a team of officers from the D9 and D4 branches of the Perlis police contingent headquarters Criminal Investigation Department, acting on information from Ops Laras at 11.15 pm yesterday.

“Upon arriving at the location, the police observed the suspect acting suspiciously in front of the hut. The police team conducted a thorough search of the hut and discovered a homemade firearm hidden beneath the floorboards of the hut,“ he said in a statement today.

“In addition, a bottle containing several ball bearings, suspected to be used as bullets, were found, along with a modified refrigerator compressor believed to be used to increase air pressure for the fake firearm,“ he added.

Ahmad Mohsin added that the police seized all items found at the scene, including the firearm, and the suspect has been remanded for three days starting today. The case is being investigated under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 (Act 206).