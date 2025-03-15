Construction worker impaled by metal rod in accident

SIK: A construction worker suffered severe injuries when a nearly one-metre-long concrete pile rod pierced his body after he lost control of his motorcycle and fell into a drainage area under construction in Kampung Bukit Hangus, Jeneri, here this morning.

Sik Fire and Rescue Station chief, Assistant Fire Supt Mohd Jamil Mat Daud, said they received an emergency call at 9.29 am, reporting that the victim, Azlan Mahmood, 56, had been impaled by the rod following the accident.

“The victim was found with a metal rod piercing from the side of his face to his head. The rod was cut at the hospital under the supervision of medical staff.

“At 12.05 pm, rescuers successfully cut the two-foot-long (60 cm) rod using a specialised hydraulic cutter, though approximately one foot (30 cm) remained embedded in the victim’s body. Hospital staff are managing further medical procedures,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Jamil added that initial treatment was provided by the volunteer fire team and the Malaysian Jariah Foundation Volunteer Brigade (BSYJM) before the victim was transported to Sik Hospital via a BSYJM ambulance.

“The operation concluded at 12.11 pm,“ he said.