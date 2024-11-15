Continuous rain expected in East Coast, Johor next week - MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for the East Coast and Johor from Nov 19 to 23.

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, said the areas involve Terengganu, Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh) and Pahang (Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin).

In Johor, the same weather conditions are expected in Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, and Johor Bahru.

The public can obtain the latest weather updates by visiting MetMalaysia’s website at www.met.gov.my, its social media pages or by downloading the myCuaca app.