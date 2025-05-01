KUALA LUMPUR: The alert level warning of continuous rain in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor issued on Jan 1 has ended.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement today, stated that based on the analysis of weather models, the weather is expected to improve and there is no potential for continuous rain in the states involved.

The public can get the latest weather information at MetMalaysia’s official website and social media and myCuaca mobile application. Further inquiries can be made via the MetMalaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638.