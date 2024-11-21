Contractors with outstanding performance to be given priority for future projects - Nanta

PARIT: Contractors who demonstrate outstanding performance and successfully complete projects awarded by the Works Ministry (KKR) should be given the opportunity to take on future projects, said Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said this initiative is aimed at recognising contractors who deliver projects on time and uphold high-quality standards.

The minister further added that the ministry would request the Public Works Department (JKR) to assess the performance of these contractors and include them on a list of trusted contractors eligible for future projects.

“This is an effort to reward contractors who consistently produce quality work, meet deadlines, and manage costs effectively,” he said.

He made these comments following the launch of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, a collaboration between KKR, JKR, and the Federal Road concessionaire, focused on preparing for the Northeast Monsoon along Jalan FT005 Jelapang-Ipoh-Ayer Tawar today.

Regarding the programme, Nanta said the location was chosen due to the frequent occurrence of flash floods caused by heavy rainfall.

“Besides managing surface water, these drains also help channel runoff from older developments along the road,” he said adding that the CSR activities include drain cleaning, clearing road shoulders and collecting debris.