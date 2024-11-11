Cops call on truck driver to help in probe on missing tiger parts

IPOH: Perak police have asked the truck driver involved in the collision that killed a tiger at KM 67.1 of the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway (JRTB) near the Titiwangsa R&R stop last Saturday to come forward to help with the investigation.

Acting Perak police chief DCP Zulkafli Sariaat said efforts to trace the driver were underway following a report made by the Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan).

“This case is being investigated by Perhilitan, but we are cooperating to help, but so far the truck driver has not made any police report,“ he said at the Perak police headquarters here today.

Yesterday, the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the theft or missing body parts involved four canine fangs, claws from the paws, skin on the tail, whiskers and part of the skin on the tiger’s head.

Nik Nazmi, however, said that the theft of parts from the dead tiger was believed to have been committed by an opportunistic perpetrator.

On Nov 9, a video shared by social media users went viral showing the animal’s carcass after it was hit by a vehicle.

Perak Perhilitan director Yusoff Shariff said earlier that the party responsible for the theft of animal parts can be arrested and charged under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (possession of totally protected animal parts punishable is with a fine and maximum of 15 years jail).