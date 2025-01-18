Cops nab seven courier company employees suspected of stealing parcels

KUALA LUMPUR: Police conducted a series of raids in the Klang Valley and Nilai, Negeri Sembilan from Monday (Jan 13) till yesterday and arrested seven courier company employees suspected of being involved in stealing parcels sent by customers, resulting in losses worth RM21,818.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the incident is believed to have occurred at the courier company’s warehouse in Taman Indah Cheras here.

He said this was discovered by the company’s security manager on Monday (Jan 13) when customers complained of receiving empty parcels delivered by the courier company.

“The manager conducted an internal investigation and found that several employees had been removing parcels from the warehouse without completing the proper item check-out process. The manager suspected that employees of the company had stolen parcels belonging to customers,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Azam said police then conducted several raids and arrested six men and one woman, aged between 21 and 51.

He added that one of the men and the woman were charged at the Ampang Court under Section 380 of the Penal Code on Thursday (Jan 16), while the other five suspects have been remanded for four days until Monday (Jan 20).

The case is being investigated under Sections 381 and 380 of the Penal Code.