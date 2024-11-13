Cops nab trio for distribution of drug-laced juice

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested three individuals suspected of being involved in the distribution of juices laced with drugs around the Klang Valley through raids on two condominiums in the capital city on Thursday (Nov 7).

Wangsa Maju District police chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail said the two men and a Thai woman, all aged between 26 and 32, are believed to have mixed various types of drugs into juice packets before selling them inside and outside entertainment centres.

He said the two men were nabbed in a condominium in Jalan Ampang in the first raid at 11.50 am following the discovery of 490 grammes (g) of ganja, 250g of ketamine and 58.73g of powder suspected to be Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA),” he told a media conference at the Wangsa Maju District Police Headquarters here today.

Following interrogation, he said police then raided a condominium in Sungai Besi on the same day and arrested a woman and seized 55.43g of ketamine, 341.95g of MDMA powder, 18.81g of ecstasy pills, 7.73g of methamphetamine, 36.97g of Erimin 5 pills, and 67,000 millilitres of liquid MDMA.

“We also seized RM50,000 cash in both raids, with the total value of seizures estimated at RM115,122 while the drugs seized could be used by 3,020 addicts,” he said.

He said the market value for the repacked drug-laced juice could fetch RM1,500 per carton and sold for between RM220 and RM480 per bottle according to size.

“All those arrested also tested positive for drugs, including methamphetamine and ketamine. They also have several drug and crime-related records,” he said.

Mohamad Lazim said the three suspects have been remanded for seven days until tomorrow to assist in the investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.