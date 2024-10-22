Cops probe altercation allegedly involving Kedah MB aide

ALOR SETAR: Police have opened two investigation papers in connection with an altercation that went viral on social media involving several individuals, including a man believed to be an aide to the Kedah Menteri Besar.

Kota Setar District Police chief ACP Siti Nor Salawati Saad said they received two reports from two men, aged 48 and 54, regarding a one-minute and 20-second video clip which went viral on TikTok yesterday.

“The first report was received at 1.25 am yesterday and the second at 10.58 am the same day. Preliminary investigations found that the incident occurred at 11.50 pm on Sunday (Oct 20) in Alor Setar.

“Based on the video recording, several individuals are believed to have quarrelled with a man seated in the driver’s seat of a vehicle,” she said in a statement today.

She said police have opened separate investigation papers in connection with the incident under Sections 352 and 504 of the Penal Code for assault and provocation.

“Both parties have been called to the Kota Setar District Police Headquarters for their statements to be recorded. We advise the public against speculating about the incident.

“We also urged those who witnessed the incident to come forward and help us in our investigation,” she said.