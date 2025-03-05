Cops smash drug syndicate with arrest of four men in Melaka

MELAKA: Police have busted a drug trafficking syndicate after they raided a house near Taman Krubong Perdana and seized methamphetamine worth about RM320,000.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said four men aged between 19 and 50 were arrested in the raid at 11.30 pm on April 30.

“Further inspection of the suspects led to the seizure of 10,000 grammes of methamphetamine.

“This syndicate is believed to have been actively operating since early this year. The seized drugs were believed to be intended for markets in a neighbouring country and could have been used by as many as 33,333 addicts,“ he said in a statement today.

Christopher added that police also confiscated a car and three motorcycles belonging to the suspects, estimated to be worth RM59,000.

He said initial urine tests on all four suspects came back negative for drug use.

“Background checks revealed that one of the suspects, aged 50, had two prior cases — one under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and another under Section 6(1) of the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

“All the suspects have been remanded for seven days from May 2 to 8, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he added.