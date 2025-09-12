Coroner’s Court hears theft allegation against Zara Qairina before death

KOTA KINABALU: The Coroner’s Court heard today that rumours had circulated among students alleging Zara Qairina Mahathir had stolen money from a schoolmate prior to her death.

The sixth witness in the inquest into Zara Qairina’s death, security guard Linah Mansoding @ Jaliha, testified she only became aware of the theft story following the tragic incident.

The 65-year-old mother of four, who has worked at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Tun Datu Mustapha in Papar since 2012, responded to questions from family counsel Shahlan Jufri on the seventh day of proceedings.

Linah stated that a female student referred to as ‘A’ approached her in the clothes drying area a day before the incident and reported RM300 in cash and a bank card missing from her school bag.

Student A did not specify whom she suspected during their conversation according to the security guard’s testimony.

Linah advised the student that she should have given such a large amount to a teacher for safekeeping instead of carrying it personally.

The witness confirmed she heard children saying Zara was accused of stealing only after the incident occurred.

Linah further testified that Student A had reported the matter to a Form Four student since all Form One rooms were under their supervision.

She stated she was unaware of what actions the Form Four students took following the theft allegation.

The security guard did not rule out the possibility that the senior students had summoned Zara Qairina for questioning about the missing money.

Linah confirmed the matter was subsequently brought to the attention of a male warden by Zara Qairina’s dormitory head.

She testified that she had not heard any other stories concerning Zara Qairina apart from the theft accusation.

The proceedings before Coroner Amir Shah Amir Hassan will resume in the afternoon session.

Zara Qairina died on July 17 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital after being found unconscious in a drain near her school hostel in Papar at 4 am the previous day.

The Attorney General’s Chambers ordered her remains exhumed for a post-mortem on August 8 before announcing an inquest into her death on August 13. – Bernama