Coroner warns public against sharing Zara Qairina inquest exhibits

KOTA KINABALU: The Coroner’s Court has issued a stern warning to the public against sharing or publishing any exhibits presented as evidence in the ongoing inquest into the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Coroner Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan delivered the reminder following a formal complaint about leaked exhibits, emphasising that such actions constitute contempt of court.

“I received a complaint that some exhibits have been leaked,“ he cautioned during the proceedings.

The inquest into the death of the 13-year-old student entered its third day of hearings today.

The court heard testimony from Nurul Atiqah Mohd Noh, a 44-year-old document examiner from the Forensic Science Analysis Centre.

She testified to having received 21 evidence bags containing four notebooks, two textbooks, and 15 sheets of paper belonging to the deceased.

The proceedings will resume after the lunch break following today’s testimony.

Zara Qairina died on July 17 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital after being found unconscious in a drain near her school hostel in Papar.

The Attorney General’s Chamber ordered her remains exhumed for a post-mortem on August 8 before announcing the formal inquest into her death on August 13. – Bernama