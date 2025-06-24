Couple accused of abusing disabled daughter remanded for 7 days

MELAKA: A couple accused of abusing their 9-year-old disabled daughter, resulting in her death, has been remanded for seven days. The Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court issued the order against the 36-year-old biological mother and 38-year-old stepfather to facilitate investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The remand period extends until Monday (June 30). Earlier reports confirmed the girl’s death at a private hospital, with injuries suggesting prolonged abuse. Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit stated that the victim was declared dead at 9.45 am after being brought in unconscious by her stepfather.

Medical examinations revealed a broken leg and multiple bruises on her head and body, raising suspicions of abuse. Authorities are continuing their probe into the tragic incident.