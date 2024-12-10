Couple arrested for suspected child abuse in Bagan Serai

IPOH: A husband and wife have been arrested for suspected involvement in the abuse of a child following an incident at Kalumpong Estate in Bagan Serai on Thursday.

Kerian police chief Supt Juna Yusoff said the police received a report on Thursday at 4.09 pm regarding the abuse of a six-year-old boy.

“Acting on the report, on the same day at around 5.30 pm, a police team arrested the suspects, the biological father of the victim, aged 47, and a woman, the stepmother of the victim, aged 33, at a house in Kalumpong Estate for further investigation,“ he said in a statement today.

Juna added that during the raid, police seized several items believed to have been used to injure the victim, as well as three bottles of a liquid suspected to be ketum juice.

He noted that the victim has been taken to Taiping Hospital, where examinations revealed injuries to the face, chest, abdomen, both arms, legs and thighs as a result of being beaten.

“The victim is currently receiving treatment at Taiping Hospital and is in stable condition. The case has been classified under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 and Section 30 (3) of the Poison Act 1952.

“Both suspects have been remanded for five days from the date of arrest to assist in the investigation,” he said.

He urged the public not to make any speculation that could cause public unrest, and if anyone has any information, they should contact the Kerian District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 05-7212222.