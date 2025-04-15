Court allows Bersatu’s motion to dismiss Labuan MP’s lawsuit

KUALA LUMPUR: The Shah Alam High Court today ruled in favour of Bersatu’s motion to dismiss Labuan MP Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman lawsuit challenging his automatic expulsion from the party.

Lawyer Chetan Jethwani, representing Bersatu, said that Judge Datuk Nor Hayati Mat made the ruling after finding that Suhaili’s lawsuit did not have merit.

“Bersatu’s application to strike out the suit was allowed and the court ordered the plaintiff to pay RM5,000 in costs to the party,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The party, through Capt (R) Datuk Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya, had filed the application to dismiss the lawsuit on July 31, 2024.

Suhaili’s initial lawsuit was filed on July 1, 2024, claiming that on Nov 2, 2023, the Bersatu disiciplnary board had submitted a letter informing him that charges were made against him under Article 22.1(f) of the party’s constitution and that the letter stated that a report was made over his statement supporting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.