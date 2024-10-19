Cross-border cooperation leads to arrest of wanted Malaysian in Dannok

KUALA LUMPUR: A local man suspected of being involved in a case of causing injury with a dangerous weapon in Klang, Selangor, earlier this month was arrested while hiding in Dannok, Thailand, on Monday (Oct 14).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said, through cooperation between the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Thai authorities, the suspect was detected entering Thailand at 6.42 am on Oct 11 via the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security (ICQS) Complex in Kedah.

“Border Intelligence Unit (URS) Northern Zone received information from the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters Criminal Investigation Department (CID) regarding the suspect who fled and hid in Thailand.

“The suspect was found to have entered (Thailand) in a grey Perodua Myvi with a man and a woman. Intelligence revealed that he was staying at a hotel in Dannok,“ he said when contacted here today.

Razarudin said the information obtained was then passed to the Thai authorities to arrest and deport the 32-year-old suspect, based on the outstanding warrant against him.

Thanks to the collaboration between URS Northern Zone and the Thai authorities, the suspect was successfully arrested in front of a shop in Dannok town at 6.30 pm on Monday. He was deported to Malaysia after the Thai authorities completed the necessary documentation.

“The ICQS Bukit Kayu Hitam Police Station team then detained the suspect at the ICQS border checkpoint before he was held at the station, pending the arrival of the Selangor CID team for further action. The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code,“ he said.

Razarudin added that the suspect, believed to be involved in extortion and causing injury with a dangerous weapon, has been remanded for seven days from Oct 15.