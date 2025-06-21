KUALA LUMPUR: Civil society organisations (CSOs), which has presence and influence at the grassroots level, are essential partners in shaping a more cohesive and harmonious Malaysia as well as in strengthening national unity, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He pointed out that in any diverse and pluralistic nation, the task of building and sustaining national unity cannot rest solely on the shoulders of the government, but requires the collective commitment of all layers of society ,including CSOs.

“Unlike government agencies, which may operate through formal structures and procedures, CSOs engage communities in a more personal, accessible, and consistent manner such in neighbourhoods, in rural areas, in urban settlements, often serving as the first point of contact for people who feel unheard or left behind,” he said in his speech at the Muhibbah Night 2025 event organised by The Pure Life Society here today.

CSOs play a vital role because they are often the closest to the people that able to identify early signs of social tension, cultural misunderstanding, or discrimination, and intervene constructively before these issues deepen into division or conflict, he added.

They are also important trusted, neutral voices and serve as credible bridges between different communities, especially in discussions around race, religion and identity that can be sensitive or politicised.

“When CSOs speak about the need for understanding and respect, they often do so with the moral authority that comes from years of non-partisan, community-driven work.

“This trust enables them to bring people to the same table, to foster difficult but necessary dialogue, and to mediate when disagreements arise,” Aaron said.

He further emphasised that CSOs complement government efforts, particularly in communities that are isolated and marginalised.

Their ability to reach those at the periphery of society ensures that the message of unity is not just heard in policy statements, but lived out in everyday lives.

“In short, civil society organisations are the hands and feet of national unity at the ground level.

“They amplify voices, build relationships, create safe spaces for dialogue, and hold us accountable to our values as a nation. Their work may not always make headlines, but its impact is profound and long-lasting,” he added.