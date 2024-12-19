Customs Dept recovers RM267 million from tax defaulters

PETALING JAYA: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (RMCD) has collected RM267.436 million in unpaid taxes through enforcement operations targeting business entities.

In a statement, the department’s Accounts Receivable Enforcement Unit (ABT) stated that it had conducted 125 operations from January to November 20, involving 12,371 businesses.

RMCD also launched the Penalty and Surcharge Remission Incentive Programme 2024, running from August 26 to December 31 to support businesses.

“The programme aims to ease the financial burden of businesses involving Goods and Services Tax (GST), Tourism Tax, Sales and Service Tax (SST), and Exemption Levy,“ the statement read.

The programme has attracted 7,653 businesses, generating RM217.975 million in collections.

“Legal action will continue to be taken against entities that fail to settle outstanding arrears. RMCD has also identified non-compliant businesses,“ it added.

RMCD continues enforcement against non-compliant businesses and advises those with outstanding taxes to contact their nearest ABT Unit.

Individuals with tax arrears planning international travel should verify their travel status at https://sspi.imi.gov.my/sspi/