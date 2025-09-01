Customs records highest post-pandemic revenue collection of RM65.57 billion in 2024

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) recorded a revenue collection of RM65.57 billion in 2024, which is its highest post-pandemic collection.

Customs director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin said the collection also exceeded the Finance Ministry’s reviewed projection of RM61.17 billion for that year.

She added that the department’s revenue collection for 2024 rose by 18.85 per cent or RM10.40 billion compared to the RM55.17 billion recorded in 2023.

“This is the highest post-pandemic collection and reflects the department’s continuous efforts in strengthening the country’s revenue collection through empowering enforcement, tax compliance and more efficient digitalisation initiatives,” she told a media conference here today.

Asked about the revenue collection target for this year, she said the department is setting its sights on collecting RM67.25 billion as stipulated by the Finance Ministry in the 2025 Fiscal Outlook and Federal Government Revenue Estimates report.

“This year, we will try to achieve the key performance indicator (KPI) set by the Finance Ministry. We pray that we can exceed this year’s target,” she said.

Anis Rizana said the department also thwarted 7,215 attempts of smuggling, embezzlement of funds and customs duties in 2024.

She said these cases involved the seizure of various types of goods, including taxable items, with a total value of RM1.644 billion.

“This figure shows a significant increase of 85.91 per cent or RM759.73 million compared to the 2023 seizure of RM884.27 million.

“This success reflects the department’s high commitment to strengthening border control, enhancing law enforcement as well as ensuring the country’s revenue is always protected from the threat of smuggling and embezzlement,” she said.

She said that among the main commodities which recorded the highest value of seizures were cigarettes, liquor and others like currency, meat or frozen chicken and vehicle spare parts.

“The department is always committed to continuously increasing revenue collection, in line with the MADANI Malaysia aspirations to contribute towards the country’s economic development and the people’s well-being,” she said.