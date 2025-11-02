KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department’s (Customs) success in increasing the nation’s revenue demonstrates that tax system reforms, transparent economic management, and the government’s strategies in curbing leakages have yielded impressive results.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (CUEPACS) president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat said this achievement reflects the government’s commitment to strengthen public administration as well as enhance integrity and professionalism in the civil service.

“CUEPACS extends our heartfelt congratulations to the Royal Malaysian Customs Department for its outstanding achievement in collecting a net revenue of RM65.57 billion for 2024.

“This success not only proves the efficiency and dedication of civil servants in the country’s taxation sector, but also the result of effective economic and administrative policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he said in a statement today.

Adnan also expressed his appreciation and congratulated Customs director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin for her excellent leadership in steering the department to this outstanding achievement.

“As the recipient of the 2024 CUEPACS Outstanding Woman Award, this achievement is a clear testament to her capability and dedication in empowering the department and ensuring a more efficient and transparent management of the revenue,” he said.

Adnan said CUEPACS supported the government’s efforts in strengthening the Customs Department through the provision of human resources and advanced technology, such as digitalisation and automation systems, which will enhance tax collection efficiency and expedite administrative processes.

In light of the department’s excellent performance, CUEPACS called on the government to continue placing its trust in civil servants to carry out the national development agenda.

“The Royal Malaysian Customs Department’s success should serve as a model for other departments in enhancing public service effectiveness, thereby strengthening public confidence in the civil sector’s ability to manage national resources efficiently and with integrity,” he added.

It was reported earlier that the Finance Ministry set a target of RM56 billion in total revenue collection for the Customs Department in 2024.