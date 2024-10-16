Customs seeks Budget 2025 boost for security, digital assets

SEPANG: The Customs Department (JKDM)) is hopeful that there will be funds under Budget 2025 for essential assets like scanners, marine vessels and body-worn cameras to strengthen its operational capacity and authority, its director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin said.

Speaking to the media today, she also expressed the department’s need for funding towards digital assets, particularly those incorporating artificial intelligence (AI), as a large number of customs officers will soon be reassigned to the Malaysia Checkpoints and Border Agency (MCBA).

“With one-third of our workforce set to transfer to MCBA, we need more AI-driven assets to complement human resources. Going forward, we’re focusing more on digitalisation,” she said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will table Budget 2025 on Friday.

On the MCBA, she said Customs is awaiting official approval regarding the deployment of customs officers under the new agency.

“We understand that the MCBA gazetting process is in progress, and we are ready to fully cooperate with the new agency,” she added.

In its first phase, 5,117 Customs officers will be deployed to serve under MCBA.

Previously known as the Single Border Agency (SBA), the MCBA will act as the country’s frontline agency at key entry points, including seaports, tasked with providing integrated and comprehensive border control and inspection services.

The establishment of MCBA is a key national initiative aimed at enhancing three main areas: improving the efficiency of services at border checkpoints, reducing national revenue leakage and boosting enforcement integrity during the inspection of people, goods, vehicles, animals and plants.

In last year’s budget, Anwar announced the creation of the SBA as part of broader initiatives to strengthen national defence and security readiness.

The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency 2024 Bill, designed to formalise the MCBA, was passed in the Dewan Rakyat on July 16 and in the Dewan Negara on Aug 1.