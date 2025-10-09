Cyberbullying cases surge in Malaysia with 27,704 items removed by MCMC

SEREMBAN: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has taken down 27,704 cyberbullying-related content items from 35,781 complaints received between January and October 1.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching revealed the figures show a major surge compared to 2023’s total of 8,756 removals from 11,385 complaints.

She stated this year’s takedowns are nearly 3.2 times higher than the entire previous year.

“Cyberbullying is a worrying trend, not only becoming more widespread but also affecting society, especially students and young people,“ Teo told reporters after officiating the Negeri Sembilan Safe Internet Campaign.

She emphasised the importance of proactive action through digital education, public awareness, and continuous online content monitoring.

Building resilience among youth against cyberbullying threats is crucial through initiatives like the Safe Internet Campaign.

Teo noted that despite internet benefits, society faces digital security challenges including cyberbullying, online fraud, false information, digital gambling and child sexual exploitation.

As of yesterday, 4,511 schools nationwide have implemented the Safe Internet Campaign involving over 227,000 students, teachers and related parties.

Negeri Sembilan became the first state to complete the campaign across all 479 schools.

The campaign will continue nationwide to educate students on digital world challenges and cultivate positive, safe internet use.

Teo called on all society levels to make the campaign a starting point for safe, responsible and ethical internet use culture. – Bernama