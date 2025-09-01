Cybercriminals exploit online SIM card sales for fraud schemes

KUALA LUMPUR: Cybercriminals are exploiting the online sale of SIM cards on e-commerce platforms to commit various crimes, including fraud, by using falsified identities.

Malaysia Cyber Consumer Association (MCCA) president Siraj Jalil said the fraud, known as the SIM card mule scheme, occurs when prepaid SIM cards are sold online, allowing criminals to operate undetected and making investigations by authorities challenging.

“Any cybercrime investigation can reach a dead end because the SIM is registered under another person’s name.

“That’s why crime rates continue to rise, as perpetrators are not acting under their real identities.

“Even geolocation tracking is often ineffective,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Siraj added that weak controls over prepaid SIM registration also allow criminals to exploit various digital platforms, including online gaming applications.

He warned that if the issue is not addressed promptly, cybercrime will grow more complex and affect all segments of society.

Siraj emphasised that curbing fraud in digital platforms is a shared responsibility.

In addition to government initiatives, online game developers must step up efforts to educate users, particularly teenagers and children, on safe digital practices.

“Platforms should incorporate ethics education and digital literacy components, covering device and software operation, and even potential career paths in e-sports.

“Social responsibility is essential — if you earn revenue from users, you must also protect them,” he said. – Bernama