SHAH ALAM: Police have recorded statements of 15 individuals, including family members and friends of the four people who died after attending a concert in Bandar Sunway, Subang Jaya, last Dec 31.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, when contacted by Bernama, said the police were now awaiting the autopsy and toxicology reports to determine the cause of death of the four victims.

He said that based on information from Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM), two other victims who exhibited symptoms similar to those of the deceased have regained consciousness but are still in a weak state.

Based on preliminary investigations, the four victims who died after attending the New Year’s Eve concert were suspected of consuming ecstasy.

Prior to this, the concert organisers issued a statement that said the safety of attendees and other stakeholders had always been their highest priority in holding the concert.

The management said it had taken precautionary measures for the event, including having more than 100 policemen present as well as security personnel and K9 units at entry points.

They also assured full cooperation with the ongoing police investigation.

The media had previously reported that the police were investigating the deaths of four individuals, aged between 20 and 40, including two women, who attended the New Year’s Eve concert.