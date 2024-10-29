Deepavali: JSPT deploys 2,752 personnel to manage traffic flow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) has deployed 2,752 officers and personnel nationwide to ensure smooth traffic flow during the Deepavali holiday and the upcoming weekend.

Its director, Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, said that traffic volume is expected to increase due to the Deepavali celebrations and the provisions of free tolls today and tomorrow.

“According to information from highway concessionaires, we anticipate 2.62 million vehicles on the roads in a single day.

“PLUS Berhad will also activate 21 smart lane locations to alleviate congestion on the highway,” he told Bernama.

He further said that significant traffic increases are expected towards the east coast, north and south of the country, as well as a notable rise in vehicle movement in the west coast regions such as Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Perak and Penang.

“In terms of enforcement, our focus will be on advocacy, managing traffic flow and taking action against road users who violate traffic regulations,” he said.

Mohd Yusri also urged all road users, particularly heavy or commercial vehicle drivers, to ensure their vehicles are in optimal condition, comply with regulations and exercise consideration and tolerance towards other users.

“All motorists are encouraged to plan their journeys, especially for long-distance travel, and to stay alert to their surroundings and current updates from government agencies and highway concessionaires,” he added.