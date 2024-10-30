Deepavali: Traffic volume on major highways increasing

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic volume on major highways leading out of the federal capital is reported to be increasing as of 8 pm, due to a rising number of vehicles ahead of tomorrow’s Deepavali celebrations.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said there was slow-moving traffic on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway from the Gombak Toll Plaza to Genting Sempah, following an increase in the number of vehicles.

The spokesman added that there was an increase in traffic volume on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) E2 from the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza towards Seremban, as well as on PLUS E1 from Sungai Buloh heading north.

“The rise in traffic flow is expected to continue until midnight tonight, as many have started their journeys out of Kuala Lumpur,” he told Bernama.

The public can obtain the latest traffic information through the PLUSLine toll-free number 1-800-88-0000 and on X @plustrafik or the LLM toll-free number 1-800-88-7752 and its X page @llmtrafik.