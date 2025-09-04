Defence Ministry to boost reserve force through PALAPES reforms

SERDANG: The Defence Ministry will investigate the reasons behind low participation rates of Reserve Officers Training Unit (PALAPES) members in the Malaysian Armed Forces after graduation.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin announced this initiative during his executive lecture at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM).

He stated that the study would include curriculum improvements to ensure university-level participation brings lasting benefits rather than ending after graduation.

“We want more of them to at least become reserve members of the MAF,” he told reporters after the event.

The minister emphasised the importance of understanding factors preventing graduates from continuing their service after leaving university.

PALAPES represents a military training programme across public universities involving all three branches of the armed forces.

The programme aims to produce young reserve officers with discipline, vision and patriotism.

Strengthening PALAPES participation forms a crucial part of the ministry’s target to achieve a one-to-one ratio between regular and reserve soldiers.

Current figures show 121,000 regular personnel compared to only 34,000 reserves.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar revealed concerning statistics about graduate participation rates.

Only about 9% of PALAPES cadets join the Malaysian Armed Forces immediately upon graduation each year.

Another 30% eventually join after securing employment elsewhere first.

Mohamed Khaled also addressed the proposal to increase defence spending to 1.5% of GDP by 2030.

The ministry will utilise any approved allocations prudently with a focus on strengthening military assets.

“The main focus is to strengthen military assets and realise the establishment of the MAF future force,” he explained.

He emphasised that all procurement must follow established rules rather than indiscriminate spending.

The ministry will await government approval and the first rolling plan scheduled for next year. – Bernama