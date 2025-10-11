Deputy PM Fadillah heads Sarawak state awards list for governor’s birthday

KUCHING: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof heads the list of recipients honoured during the Sarawak State Honours ceremony celebrating the 79th birthday of Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Fadillah, who also serves as Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, received the Datuk Amar Bintang Kenyalang award carrying the title “Datuk Amar”.

Former federal deputy minister and Parti Rakyat Sarawak president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum was honoured with the Panglima Negara Bintang Sarawak award carrying the title “Datuk Seri”.

Federation of Chinese Associations Sarawak president Datuk Richard Wee Liang Huat @ Wee Liang Chiat also received the Panglima Negara Bintang Sarawak award.

A total of 1,372 individuals received state honours during the celebration with five recipients receiving the Panglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang award carrying the title “Datuk”.

The five Panglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang recipients include four Sarawak deputy ministers and the Dayak Bidayuh National Association president.

The deputy ministers honoured were Datuk Ibrahim Baki, Datuk Henry @ Harry Jinep, Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu, and Datuk Majang Renggi.

Dayak Bidayuh National Association president Datuk Ik Pahon Joyik completed the list of Panglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang recipients.

Nine individuals received the Darjah Jasa Bakti Sarawak award carrying the title “Datu”.

Fifteen individuals including three posthumous recipients were awarded the Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak honour.

Late journalist and HAWANA 2024 Journalism Icon Award recipient James Alexander Ritchie was among the Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak awardees.

Other award categories included Johan Bintang Kenyalang with seven recipients and Pingat Perkhidmatan Cemerlang with eighteen recipients.

Pingat Perwira Negeri medals were awarded to fifteen individuals while Pegawai Bintang Sarawak honours went to thirteen recipients.

The ceremony recognised 134 Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang recipients and 159 Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti awardees.

Ahli Bintang Sarawak honours were conferred on 109 individuals while 157 received Ahli Bintang Kenyalang awards.

Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji medals were awarded to 366 recipients and Bentara Bintang Sarawak honours went to 362 individuals. – Bernama